John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen Is ‘Still A Little Sore’ But Is ‘Getting Much Better’ After Breast Implant Removal Surgery

John Legend gave an update on Chrissy Teigen’s recovery from breast implant removal surgery in a new interview with OprahMag.com.

Teigen opened up about the surgery on social media recently, with Legend adding: “We’ve had a lot going on in the house. [Chrissy] is recovering, she had plastic surgery a couple weeks ago that she’s told everyone about… it takes recovery time whenever you let someone cut you up a bit. So I’ve been trying to help her as much as possible.”

He said of their kids, four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles: “The babies have been trying to help and not sit on her too much.

“She’s still a little sore, but she’s getting much better, and she gave me a wonderful Father’s Day yesterday so I’m appreciative.”

Legend, who has been busy promoting his new album Bigger Love, continued of how they spent Father’s Day: “Chrissy surprised me and had a really nice restaurant quality dinner prepared for me but in our backyard. So we did it social distancing style.”

He also spoke about the incredible meal during a chat with Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s “Tonight Show”. See more in the clip below.