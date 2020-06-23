Trevor Noah Jokes Trump ‘Cannot Catch A Break’ After ‘Humiliating’ Tulsa Rally

What finally got to Trump wasn't the 122,000 lives lost due to coronavirus, it was the 12,800 empty seats in Tulsa.

Donald Trump is getting a taste of embarrassment.

On Monday’s “The Daily Show”, Trevor Noah talked about the U.S. president’s “humiliating” campaign rally in Tulsa, which went bust after about 1 million people reserved tickets, but only 6,200 showed up.

“Aww, poor Trump,” Noah mocked. “Somebody who was born into wealth and never suffered a single consequence for his actions, this dude just cannot catch a break.”

Explaining why the turnout was so low, the host offered, “The most likely explanation for all of those empty seats in that arena is that as much as some people love Trump, they also love not dying from coronavirus.”

But another explanation also emerged, with TikTok teens and K-pop fans saying they got together in droves to prank the Trump campaign by reserving tickets to the event.

“Godd**n, that is hilarious,” Noah laughed. “Getting foiled by a bunch of meddling kids. I mean, that means Trump is basically a ‘Scooby-Doo’ villain now. Well, at least ‘Scooby-Doo’ villains wear masks.”

Noah did have a more serious point to make about Trump’s poor showing at the rally, though, noting the president’s defeated appearance stepping out of his helicopter Marine One following the event.

“I think this experience was the first time Trump actually felt the full weight and severity of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “And what finally got to him wasn’t the 122,000 lives lost in America, but instead, the 12,800 empty seats in an arena.”