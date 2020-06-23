Lena Waithe Has A Bone To Pick With Industry Magazines Ignoring Black TV Shows

Lena Waithe doesn’t expect her new show to get attention during awards season.

On Monday, Waithe appeared on “The Late Late Show” to promote her new BET series “Twenties”.

Corden praised the show and expressed the hopes that it gets some Emmy nominations, but the creator was not so optimistic.

“Look, I just read The Hollywood Reporter, and The Hollywood Reporter has some explaining to do, because their list of TV/Emmy nominees, like, people that are hopefuls, all the Black shows are, like, on the long shot list or a major threat,” Waithe said.

“It’s, like, don’t act like Black television is invisible,” she continued. “And that’s up to places like The Hollywood Reporter, and Variety, and all these trades, to not ignore the ‘Insecures,’ the ‘BlackAFs’ the ‘Dear White Peoples.’ They have ignored our shows for so long, and they act like we don’t even belong in the conversation. And I think it’s unfair. I think it’s not cool, and I don’t have any qualms about calling them out on that.”

Waithe also promised that season 3 of her show “The Chi” will be “the gayest season ever,” and said, “I’m so excited to introduce our first trans character this season. Her name is Jasmine (Davis). She’s fantastic. We make sure not to shed too much light on her being trans.”