Kate Middleton And Camilla Team Up For Rare Joint Virtual Engagement To Mark Start Of Children’s Hospice Week

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge joined forces for a rare joint virtual engagement to mark this year’s Children’s Hospice Week.

Children’s Hospice Week takes place between June 22-28 in the U.K., and the pair held a Zoom chat to speak to the Delf family – who lost 9-year-old Fraser earlier this year – Eddie Farwell, founder of Children’s Hospice South West, and Clare Periton, Chief Executive of Helen & Douglas House.

To mark the start of #ChildrensHospiceWeek, The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge joined a video call with three children’s hospices. Join us in thanking all those involved in children’s hospices 👏 Watch the full video ➡️ https://t.co/WV5KCd5XvZ @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/kyUmXA1nY1 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 22, 2020

RELATED: Kate Middleton Returns To Royal Duties After Lockdown

Children’s Hospice South West and Helen & Douglas House are two organizations Camilla has been patron of since 2014 and 2007 respectively, while Kate became patron of East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH), who helped the Delf family, in early 2012.

Camilla shared, “Thank you all for zooming in,” before describing how she felt on her first visit to a children’s hospice, adding: “I have to admit I was filled with a certain amount of trepidation, because I wasn’t sure what I was going to find. When I arrived I was totally amazed by what I found, the feeling of warmth and laughter and happiness.”

RELATED: Kate Middleton Leads U.K. School Assembly, Talks To Pupils About The Importance Of Kindness

She then described the nurses and carers as the “most wonderful people.”

This #ChildrensHospiceWeek, we’d like to say thank you to all the incredible people working for children’s hospices.@CHSW | @EACH_hospices | @HelenAndDouglas pic.twitter.com/DOT4xHNP6j — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 22, 2020

Kate also described the work of children’s hospices as “extraordinary” and “awe-inspiring.”

The video call took place last Wednesday and marks the first time Camilla and Kate have carried out a joint virtual engagement during the coronavirus crisis.

Both royals have taken part in numerous video calls since the pandemic started.