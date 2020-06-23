Things Get Awkward When James Corden Interviews A Magician With A Grudge

Magicians sure know how to hold onto a grudge.

In a hilarious sketch on Monday’s “The Late Late Show”, James Corden interviewed a magician named Andrew (played by a staffer on the show), and while it all started off well, things soon got awkward.

After some introductory magic involving a Rubik’s cube, Andrew revealed that he and Corden had met once before, at a corporate gig in 2008 where the TV host asked to borrow the magician’s bowtie.

Andrew then got Corden to trust him with his watch, which had real sentimental value, but he resorted to smashing it with a hammer.

Things got more and more awkward from there, as Andrew told another story about how Corden had him kicked out of his dressing room in order to use it himself.

Soon enough, Andrew’s revenge plot became clear to a distraught Corden.

“Abra ca-f**king-dabra, you piece of s**t,” the magician shouted at him.