Dizzee Rascal Shuts Down Piers Morgan For Prodding About Black Lives Matter

Dizzee Rascal was hoping for a pleasant encounter with Piers Morgan, but their chat ended up being anything but.

The U.K. rapper appeared on “Good Morning Britain” to promote his involvement with the Utilita Liva from the Drive-In concert series. When Morgan broached the topic of Black Lives Matter, Rascal made it clear he did not want to speak on the topic.

RELATED: Steve Harvey Says Black Lives Matters Is ‘One Of The Greatest Movements’

“What makes you think I know?” Rascal asked. Piers replied, “I don’t know, because you’re a Black man.” Rascal followed up, “But am I the Black spokesperson?” Adding that he had “a bunch of views, but it’s early.”

“Today we’re talking about the drive-in, and I hope this isn’t a missed opportunity to speak up on a lot of the badness that’s been happening, but it’s really nice and sunny out today, and I can’t really be bothered to go into all of this, this morning,” Rascal said. “I’ve brought my afro out, I’m looking a bit natural and that, so maybe that’s why you’re asking the question, but not today.”

I know it’s not the popular opinion but Dizzee Rascal was right not to speak on #BlackLivesMatter…not everybody can be goaded to publicly tap dance on cue…pic.twitter.com/oasQoYMySX — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) June 23, 2020

Morgan scoffed at the idea that his question was motivated by Rascal’s afro.

“Come on, Dizzee, that’s not why I’m asking you the question,” Morgan retorted. “You’re a high-profile Black man in this country and it’s a huge issue, and has been a huge news story for the past four weeks.”

RELATED: Rachel Lindsay: I ‘Hated The Timing’ Of First Black Bachelor

Morgan accused Rascal of giving an “aggressive answer to a simple question.”

“This is what happens, I become the aggressive Black man. I told you!” Rascal stated. “I just wanted to be nice, and look how he’s behaving! You know who you need on here – [rapper] Akala. We’re not going to fall out, but that’s the spokesman for something sensible.”