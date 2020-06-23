Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Own Spin On Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Sizzling Track ‘Señorita’

Kelly Clarkson was back with another stunning Kellyoke performance Tuesday.

The musician, who is now back in Los Angeles after self-isolating at her Montana ranch, belted out Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita” with her band.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Performs Incredible Cover Of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Chain Of Fools’

The song is the latest in a long line of tracks performed by Clarkson on her show.

She took fans back to the ’60s Monday with a cover of the 1963 Ronettes track “Be My Baby” after previously performing an incredible version of Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind” in recognition of Juneteenth Friday.

The star also recently honoured those protesting oppression and racism with a cover of U2’s hit single “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”.