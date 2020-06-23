Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes After Allegedly Using N-Word Multiple Times In 1996 Song Impersonating Snoop Dogg

Jimmy Kimmel is under the microscope after allegedly using racial slurs in a 1996 song.

Leaked audio indicates that Kimmel used the N-word multiple times in a 1996 song. The song is likely “Christmastime In The LBC” and features Kimmel impersonating Snoop Dogg. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host indicated the existence of a song in a 2003 interview.

“Me and my n***as down in LBC, we’ll smoke that motherf**ker Christmas tree,” Kimmel seemingly raps. Other reprehensible remarks include, “fat n***a in a sleigh giving s**t away” and “n***a in the manger.”

Kimmel also recently came under fire for a resurfaced clip in which he donned Blackface to portray NBA legend Karl Malone.

On Tuesday, Kimmel apologized for his portrayal of Malone, in particular, as well as Dogg, Oprah and others.

“I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us,” Kimmel wrote. “That delay was a mistake. There is nothing more important to me than your respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke.”

“On KROQ radio in the mid-90s, I did a recurring impression of the NBA player Karl Malone,” he continued. “In the late ’90s, I continued impersonating Malone on TV. We hired makeup artists to make me look as much like Karl Malone as possible. I never considered that this might be seen as anything other than an imitation of a fellow human being, one that had no more to do with Karl’s skin colour than it did his bulging muscles and bald head.”

“I’ve done dozens of impressions of famous people, including Snoop Dogg, Oprah, Eminem, Dick Vitale, Rosie, and many others. In each case, I thought of them as impersonations of celebrities and nothing more,” Kimmel explained. “Looking back, many of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is frustrating that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices.”

“I believe that I have evolved and matured over the last 20-plus years, and I hope that is evident to anyone who watches my show. I know that this will not be the last I hear of this and that it will be used again to try to quiet me,” he said. “I love this country too much to allow that. I won’t be bullied into silence by those who feign outrage to advance their oppressive and genuinely racist agendas.”

“My summer vacation has been planned for more than a year and includes the next two summers off as well. I will be back to work in September,” Kimmel concluded. “Thank you for giving me an opportunity to explain and to those I’ve disappointed, I am sorry.”

Meanwhile, Kimmel was just announced as the host of the Primetime Emmy Awards, on Sept. 20, for the third time.