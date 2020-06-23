Ben Higgins On ‘Bachelor’ Experience: He ‘Felt The World Was Falling In On’ Him

Ben Higgins spoke about that dramatic “Bachelor” ending during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Good Morning America”.

Higgins, 31, had to re-live finding love with not one, but two, women during his stint on the show back in 2016, which aired on Monday’s “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!”

The reality TV star shared of rewatching himself on screen, “I had my hand on my forehead peeking through my fingers the whole time. I forget a lot of that experience because life has moved so fast since then and there’s been a lot of changes. Some of the small interactions, limo entrances I had forgotten or it had sparked memories. A lot of it I was embarrassed by and then I also was reliving one of the coolest moments of my life.”

Former "Bachelor" Ben Higgins speaks out after hitting rewind on his love life and rewatching his season on #TheBachelorGOAT! @ReeveWill has more. pic.twitter.com/9VvQSGTRvt — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 23, 2020

“It was hard watching it back — mostly because I remember 26-year-old me and how much I felt the world was falling in on me. And then how much these women would be hurt,” he said.

Higgins, who is now engaged to fiancée Jessica Clarke, ended up confessing his love for both Jojo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell, before getting engaged to the latter.

Higgins and Bushnell called it quits in 2017.

“We both wanted to make it work,” he said of the split. “But sometimes relationships end not because of any massive problem or issue — but just because two people have grown apart.”

“There is an appreciation of that relationship and what it taught me and hopefully what it taught her,” Higgins continued. “I think I am a better man for it.”