Miley Cyrus Compares ‘Black Mirror’ Character Ashley O To ‘Hannah Montana’

The delicate balance between fame and privacy is something that Miley Cyrus has explored on more than one occasion.

Cyrus recently caught up with Variety and iHeart’s “The Big Ticket” podcast. The “Malibu” singer reflected on her Emmy-considered appearance as pop star Ashley O in Netflix’s “Black Mirror”.

“There were some obvious similarities through the character that I’ve played before that actually really became my life, like her wanting to explore rock ’n’ roll and change genres,” Cyrus said. “That’s something that, right after ‘Hannah Montana”, was really important to me.”

“My mom has been my momager. I’m almost freaking 30, and I don’t buy a lightbulb for my house without asking my mom if it’s the right one,” the multitalented entertainer admitted. “Without my parents, I bet my life would’ve been more similar to the Ashley O story.”

Cyrus believes her life and career could have completely veered off track had it not been for careful considerations by her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus.

“The thing that really makes me different than Ashley are my parents and the team that my parents put around me,” Cyrus explained. “Like when I was looking for a manager, we got whoever Dolly [Parton] told me would be protective over me.”

“It didn’t have to do with, ‘He’s going to make you star,” she said. “It was, ‘You’re going to feel comfortable with your child travelling with him and he’s going to take care of her and respect [your] values.'”

Cyrus, 27, also spoke candidly about being sober.

“It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle because I really wanted to polish up my craft,” Cyrus said. “I had [a] really big vocal surgery in November. I had freaking four weeks where I wasn’t allowed to talk.”

“I was so ripped writing on the whiteboard, yelling at everybody,” she laughed. “I had this one big bicep from just yelling at mom and still trying to do meetings. But it prepared me for the stillness and the quietness.”

The decision was not strictly made out of care for her vocal cords.

“I had been thinking a lot about my mother. “My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted,” Cyrus shared. “My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself.”

“I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges,” she said. “Just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”