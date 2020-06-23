First Look At Netflix’s Animated Chinese Moon Goddess Fable ‘Over The Moon’ With Sandra Oh, John Cho

The Chinese legend of the Moon Goddess is getting treated to a gorgeous animated update with Netflix’s “Over The Moon”.

The family film follows 13-year-old Fei Fei as she builds a rocket to the moon to prove the stories her parents told her about the goddess Chang’e are real. On the adventure of a lifetime, Fei Fei is introduced to an unimaginable and wondrous world filled with fantastical creatures and more as she explores both technology and tradition on her quest.

Netflix

The film is directed by Oscar-winner Glen Keane, the former Disney animator responsible for bringing Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”, The Beast in “Beauty And The Beast” and Aladdin – among many others – to life on screen.

Featuring the voices Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Sandra Oh, Robert G. Chiu, Margaret Cho, and Kimiko Glenn, “Over The Moon” will land on Netflix this fall.