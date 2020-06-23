Jon Stewart Visits ‘The Breakfast Club’ To Talk Political Accountability And ‘Defunding The Police’

Jon Stewart is back.

This week, the former host of “The Daily Show” appeared on “The Breakfast Club” radio show to talk about his new movie “Irresistible” and the political problems facing America.

Stewart explained that one of the main focuses of the film is the ways politicians and strategists find ways to avoid accountability to the public.

“I think ultimately what they’ve learned is noise is an effective strategy to blunt any change of the status quo,” he said. “And one of the best kind of noisemakers is to flood the zone with non-facts and lies and spin, to make it much more difficult for people to be able to discern what’s real and what’s not.”

He continued, “Because here’s the other thing: we’re busy. And they count on that. It’s sort of like, you ever look at you credit card statement and they send to you that pamphlet that explains the rules? And it’s impenetrable. You cannot figure out what it is they’re trying to tell you about your credit card rate or when you have to pay, and it’s done on purpose. They don’t want you to know the ins and outs. Because that means you’ll hold them accountable.”

Stewart was also asked about the issues of racism facing the country, as well as the “Defund The Police” movement gaining steam amongst some Black Lives Matter protesters.

“Tip of the iceberg,” Stewart said of the idea. “And again, it’s about… you know, I have a very different relationship, obviously, with the police. I’m a white guy. I worked with them on the Zedroga Act, 9/11 stuff, so my feeling about the individuals within that organization is very different from the people who might feel and have experienced other things. So I have to try and be open, and understand my experience is not the experience.”

He added, “Second thing is, my feeling is we use the police at times as a proxy. We have put them, and teachers as well, in an untenable position, covering for the segregationist policies that have existed in this country. So we use them to keep Black people and poor people, we use them as kind of a border patrol. So it’s not just about the police, it’s about the structure underneath it.”