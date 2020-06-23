‘Melania Trump’ Mocks Donald Trump’s Poor Rally Turnout In ‘Late Show’ Skit

Stephen Colbert chatted with “U.S. First Lady Melania Trump” about the president’s poor Tulsa rally turnout during Monday’s “Late Show”.

Laura Benanti returned to play Melania in the hilarious clip, with Colbert mentioning the much-talked about book The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, by Mary Jordan.

Benanti, as Trump, told Colbert, “Oh, Stephen, these protests are so frightening. Every day, they tear down another cold, lifeless monument to white supremacy. I can’t help but worry, am I next?”

She added after being asked where she was right now, “I am quarantining in an undisclosed location to avoid the virus, which is my nickname for Ivanka.”

Insisting she was social distancing, “Trump” replied, “It is as empty as a Trump rally in here.”

In another dig, she even said the under attended event was like the president’s performance every night, telling Colbert it was “way smaller than promised, and everyone involved should get tested.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.