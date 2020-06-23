Tamra Judge Claims Her ‘RHOC’ Co-Star Heather DuBrow Was Fired Due To A ‘Personal Conflict’

Tamra Judge is spilling the tea after departing “The Real Housewives of Orange County” following 12 years.

During a recent appearance on “Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, the outspoken 52-year-old reality television star claims that her former co-star Heather Dubrow was fired from the show, despite previous reports that she quit.

“Their biggest mistake [was] getting rid of her — biggest, biggest mistake,” Judge says. “I think it was a personal thing. I really do. I think it was a personal conflict with an executive at Bravo — is what I think. Just personality clashes and […] she wanted things done a certain way, but — trust me — there’s people in the cast right now that are way worse.”

Praising Dubrow for her appearance on the show, she adds, “I felt like she was amazing on the show. She gave the show a little bit of class, a little bit more class than it has right now. And she [always had] fun trips and exciting things planned for us and it’s not like something she just did for TV because she still does it.”

Judge goes on to explain that Dubrow took the firing “hard” and even when she was reportedly “offered a part-time role” on the show, she “didn’t take it.”

Meanwhile, during part two of her podcast appearance, Judge addresses “RHOC” alum Peggy Sulahian, who joined the show as the first Armenian-American citizen in season 12 before leaving the series ahead of season 13.

Commenting on her brief appearance on the show, Judge says, “Anybody you have to subtitle should not be on the show. That’s how I feel. If you can’t understand what they are saying, that’s difficult. I didn’t really get to know her very well. But, I think she was nice. I just don’t think she was good TV. It’s just that simple and I always tell people, it doesn’t mean you are a horrible person — it doesn’t mean you are whatever. It just takes a certain personality.”

Judge’s comments regarding Sulahian have since come under fire from fans.