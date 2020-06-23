Kristen Stewart, Maggie Gyllenhaal Among Directors In Netflix Collection Of ‘Homemade’ Short Films

Kristen Stewart and Maggie Gyllenhaal are flexing their creative muscles in a new way.

Stewart and Gyllenhaal are among the creative minds enlisted for Netflix’s new collection of “Homemade” short films. The “Homemade” entries were filmed from various U.S. states and abroad during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Stewart teamed up with “Jackie” filmmaker Pablo Larrain – who will also direct her in the upcoming film in which the actress will play Princess Diana, “Spencer” – for her entry. Larrain told Variety that “Homemade” is about “adversity, and how we are all from different countries, cultures and circumstances, but for a very unique moment of humanity, we’re all sharing very similar circumstances in different contexts.”

Directors were instructed to use only equipment found at home. Gyllenhaal’s short film appears to star her partner, actor Peter Sarsgaard

Other directors include Paolo Sorrentino from Rome, Italy; Ladj Ly from Clichy Montfermeil, France; Rachel Morrison from Los Angeles; Naomi Kawase from Nara, Japan; Nadine Labaki and Khaled Mouzanar from Beirut, Lebanon; Gurdiner Chadha from London, U.K.; and Ana Lily Amirpour, an English-born Iranian-American.

“Homemade” will debut on Netflix on June 30.