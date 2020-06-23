Sara Bareilles Reflects On Contracting COVID-19: It ‘Was A Pretty Scary Day’

Sara Bareilles is thankful her run-in with COVID-19 was not more serious.

Bareilles caught up with Apple Music to talk about her positive coronavirus test, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to protect LGBTQ+ rights.

RELATED: Sara Bareilles Brings Her ‘Little Voice’ To New Apple TV+ Drama

“I was very lucky and had a very mild case of it. So I didn’t end up being hospitalized,” Bareilles said of her COVID-19 diagnosis. “I only had one day where my breathing was a little bit laboured, which was a pretty scary day, but in the grand scheme of things, it was very, very mild. I healed up completely. I have the antibodies. I am very lucky. So I’m grateful, yeah.”

Bareilles alluded to homophobia as a “virus” and identified the rising tied of social justice in response to the SCOTUS ruling.

“I think we’re watching the groundswell and it’s so nice when you get sort of concrete pillars marking what I would consider the resistance to that particular virus that I can’t wait to be rid of,” the songstress said. “I think it had to get this bad before people would sort of awakening to just how far we have to go.”

“I mean, I like to think of myself as someone who’s a progressive liberal-minded person and I am looking at where I’ve been complicit,” she continued. “I think we’re experiencing it on so many levels. People really, really signing up, I think, to do the internal work that has to happen for us to kind of have an awakening of our consciousness.”

RELATED: Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had COVID-19 But Has Since Recovered

Bareilles, 40, admitted that rising tied could be rocky at times but said it was all part of the process.

“Right now I think it’s a time to be a little messy and to be willing to make mistakes on behalf of the greater good,” she said. “Intention is not enough. We all know that. Good intentions don’t really cut it. I mean, more than anything, man, this is just about listening and sharing the mic.”