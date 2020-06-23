Spanish String Quartet Shares Footage Of Concert In Theatre Full Of Plants

By Aynslee Darmon.

A string quartet performed a stunning concert this week, in a theatre full of potted plants.

Spain’s ornate Gran Teatre del Liceu hosted the 2,292 plants, while the musicians performed the operatic piece “Crisantemi” by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini.

The historic venue has been closed down since March amid the coronavirus pandemic, so the quartet performed while practicing social distancing.

Since the performers didn’t have an audience, a clap track was added to the end of the song.

Watch the full performance above.

