Jenifer Lewis Apologizes To Youth Of Today For Ongoing Racism And Police Brutality: ‘My Generation Should Have Done More’

The death of George Floyd has had a profound effect on millions of people around the world, sparking protests and calls for change. For actress and activist Jenifer Lewis, she took to the piano to express her feelings.

After sharing the powerful song “Take Your Knee Off My Neck” with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, Lewis says this moment in time has been an eye-opening experience when it comes to recognizing the amount of anger and hate in the world today.

“The first thing, and it’s a good thing – people may criticize me for this statement – but it’s a good thing that this hate has been unleashed. Because now we know what we have to face. I’ve never seen this, I didn’t know people, I really didn’t. I didn’t know there was this much evil,” the “Black-ish” star says.

Lewis is also disheartened to see that yet another generation needs to stand up to racism and brutality following the height of the Civil Rights Movement through the 1960s.

“My people took the hoses and the dogs on the front line in the ’60s. And that should have been enough! But obviously it was not. And now those kids, the millennials, they have to rise up and fight the same war,” she says, adding, “I want to apologize to them because we should have done more. My generation should have done more.”

Expect the current protests and the pandemic to be woven into upcoming episodes of “Black-ish”. The show has long integrated current events into storylines and directly addressed police brutality in a 2016 episode.

“You know, I’ve always said the writers are the stars of ‘Black-ish’. It would be impossible not to address COVID-19 and all that’s going on in the world,” she says of the upcoming seventh season. “I’m looking forward to it.”