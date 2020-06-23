‘Family Feud’ Board Cleaned Out On ‘Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs’ Question

The Vicknair family knows “Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs” very well.

“Family Feud” asked 100 women, “If you were Snow White, which one of the Seven Dwarfs would annoy you the most?” Now, admittedly, the question was not the most difficult ever presented to “Family Feud” contestants. After all, there are only seven possible answers and five are on the board.

Two were answered correctly during the initial buzzer sequence, leaving five to be deciphered with three incorrect misses allowed. Karen Vicknair made good use of the extra chances after whiffing on “Playful” the dwarf.

Ultimately the family cleaned out the board with the answers (from 1-5) reading: Grumpy, Dopey, Sneezy, Sleepy and Happy.