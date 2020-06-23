Melania Trump’s Rep Slams ‘Insensitive’ Jokes About Son Barron Trump

Melania Trump is standing up for her 14-year-old son Barron Trump.

The First Lady of the United States and her rep took to Twitter this week, slamming the constant jokes about the teenager.

In a tweet from the Food Network’s John Henson on Sunday, which happened to be Father’s Day, the host wrote, “I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is.”

I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is. — John Henson (@John_Henson) June 21, 2020

“Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about the President’s son [Barron Trump],” the former White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told The Hill in a statement Tuesday.

The team weren’t the only ones to call out Henson’s comments, many Twitter users insisted to leave Barron out of politics.

hey look.. the left is attacking Barron Trump again. They can't hide their hate for long I guess. Disgusting. I have ALWAYS stopped anyone on my timeline or show from attacking Sasha or Malia. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) June 21, 2020

Why is Twitter allowing users to attack Barron Trump AGAIN? I’m watching media figures and powerful adults harass a child. Pathetic! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) June 21, 2020

This is a terrible tweet. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 22, 2020

While Henson stood by his words, he also claimed the joke was not about Barron.

I’m not going to dissect it. It’s lazy comedy from someone who I think is much funnier than this. — Mountain Epicurean Traveler (@EpicureanTrave1) June 21, 2020

Melania and husband Donald Trump share son Barron who was born one year after they were married in 2005.