Melania Trump’s Rep Slams ‘Insensitive’ Jokes About Son Barron Trump

By Aynslee Darmon.

Melania Trump. Photo: CPImages
Melania Trump is standing up for her 14-year-old son Barron Trump.

The First Lady of the United States and her rep took to Twitter this week, slamming the constant jokes about the teenager.

In a tweet from the Food Network’s John Henson on Sunday, which happened to be Father’s Day, the host wrote, “I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is.”

“Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about the President’s son [Barron Trump],” the former White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told The Hill in a statement Tuesday.

The team weren’t the only ones to call out Henson’s comments, many Twitter users insisted to leave Barron out of politics.

While Henson stood by his words, he also claimed the joke was not about Barron.

Melania and husband Donald Trump share son Barron who was born one year after they were married in 2005.

