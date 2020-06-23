‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Returns To TV With Brand New Cold Cases

After going off the air in 2010, the popular documentary series “Unsolved Mysteries” is finally back.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the rebooted series from the producers of “Stranger Things”.

“Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter,” the official description says.

“Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery.”

“Unsolved Mysteries” originally premiered in 1987, running for over 20 years on multiple networks.

The reboot premieres on Netflix on July 1.