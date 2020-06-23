FBI Investigation Determines Noose In NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace’s Garage Was A Fluke, ‘Not An Intentional Racist Act’

An investigation into a noose found hanging in Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway has determined that no crime was committed.

In a joint statement released by U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.,

“After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, the investigation found evidence — including on video — that the noose found in Wallace’s garage had been there for months, “as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

As a result of the investigation’s findings, no federal charges will be pursued.

RELATED: Bubba Wallace Responds After NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag At Races

NASCAR also issued a statement, confirming that the “garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had bene positioned there since as early as last fall,” proving that “Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime” and “this was not an intentional, racist act.”

Previously, Bubba Wallace declared he was “not shocked” that some people online doubted he was telling the truth about finding a noose hanging in his garage stall at Talladega on Sunday.

Appearing on “The View”, the NASCAR driver was asked by co-host Sunny Hostin about rumours that the noose was a hoax created to win support for banning the Confederate flag from the sport.

.@BubbaWallace on those who believe the noose incident was staged: “It’s simple-minded people like that, the ones that are afraid of change, they use everything in their power to defend what they stand up for… instead of trying to listen and understand what’s going on.” pic.twitter.com/FikMntalwO — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2020

“People are entitled to their own opinion to make them feel good or help them sleep at night,” Wallace said. “Simpleminded people like that, the ones who are afraid of change, they use everything in their power to defend what they stand for.”

RELATED: NASCAR Stars Rally Behind Bubba Wallace After Noose Found In His Stall

Wallace also said that it was a good thing he didn’t find the noose himself.

“I don’t know how I would have reacted,” he told Hostin, adding, “This just shows how much further we have to go as a sport, but also as a nation. Systemic racism is a problem from every aspect of life.”

On Monday, in a show of support or Wallace, NASCAR drivers and crews pushed his car to the front of the track.