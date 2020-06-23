NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Says People Who Doubt Noose Story Are ‘Simpleminded People Afraid Of Change’

Bubba Wallace is “not shocked” that some people online doubt the truth about finding a noose hanging in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

Appearing on “The View”, the NASCAR driver was asked by co-host Sunny Hostin about rumours that the noose was a hoax created to win support for banning the Confederate flag from the sport.

.@BubbaWallace on those who believe the noose incident was staged: “It’s simple-minded people like that, the ones that are afraid of change, they use everything in their power to defend what they stand up for… instead of trying to listen and understand what’s going on.” pic.twitter.com/FikMntalwO — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2020

“People are entitled to their own opinion to make them feel good or help them sleep at night,” Wallace said. “Simpleminded people like that, the ones who are afraid of change, they use everything in their power to defend what they stand for.”

Wallace also said that it was a good thing he didn’t find the noose himself.

“I don’t know how I would have reacted,” he told Hostin, adding, “This just shows how much further we have to go as a sport, but also as a nation. Systemic racism is a problem from every aspect of life.”

On Monday, in a show of support or Wallace, NASCAR drivers and crews pushed his car to the front of the track.