‘Glee’ Stars Reunite For Moody Heavy Metal Parody From Darren Criss’ Quibi Show

It is a “Glee” reunion on Darren Criss’ Quibi short “Royalties”.

“Glee” stars Kevin McHale and Chord Overstreet reunited to perform a supremely stereotypical heavy-metal parody written by Criss. The pair rock their most glammed up heavy-metal looks while performing “I Am So Much Better Than You At Everything”.

Criss’ “Royalties” musical comedy series premiered May 31 on Quibi. Each episode features real entertainers portraying fictitious music stars.

“Glee” originally ran for six seasons from May 2009 to March 2015. It helped propel the careers of Criss, Lea Michele, Jane Lynch, Melissa Benoit and Harry Shum Jr.