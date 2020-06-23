Rihanna, Justin Bieber And More Heavy Hitters Sign Open Letter Supporting Justice In Policing Act

Heavy-hitters in the U.S. music industry are coming together to call for an overhaul in the police system.

Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Meek Mill, Lizzo and more have signed an open letter in support of Congress’ Justice in Policing Act.

Record labels Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Group have also signed, plus executives like Scooter Braun.

“The Justice in Policing Act is not about marginal change; it takes bold steps that will make a real, positive difference for law enforcement and the communities they serve,” the letter reads. “We celebrate the long-overdue rejection of qualified immunity, emphasizing that law enforcement officers themselves are not above the law – that bad cops must be held accountable and victims must have recourse.”

The act would “establish a national standard for the operation of police departments,” “mandate data collection on police encounters,” “reprogram existing funds to invest in” community-based police programs and “streamline federal law to prosecute excessive force.”

Read the entire letter signed by the celebrities below:

Since the killing of George Floyd just one month ago, our country has seen protests grow, attitudes shift, and calls for change intensify. We in the music and entertainment communities believe that Black lives matter and have long decried the injustices endured by generations of Black citizens. We are more determined than ever to push for federal, state, and local law enforcement programs that truly serve their communities. Accordingly, we are grateful for movement of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 in the U.S. House of Representatives and urge its quick passage.

The Justice in Policing Act is not about marginal change; it takes bold steps that will make a real, positive difference for law enforcement and the communities they serve. We celebrate the long-overdue rejection of qualified immunity, emphasizing that law enforcement officers themselves are not above the law – that bad cops must be held accountable and victims must have recourse. We applaud the provisions to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, to establish a national police misconduct registry, to collect data and improve investigations into police misconduct, to promote de-escalation practices, to establish comprehensive training programs, and to update and enhance standards and practices.

This legislation will not only promote justice; it will establish a culture of responsibility, fairness, and respect deserving of the badge. Our communities and nation look to you to take a stand in this extraordinary moment and we respectfully ask that you vote YES on the Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

Thank you.