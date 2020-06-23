Lenny Kravitz Follows Keanu Reeves As The New Face Of Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter ’20 Campaign

Lenny Kravitz just got even cooler.

On Tuesday, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello announced that the 56-year-old music icon has been named as the new face of the French luxury fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2020 campaign.

The campaign, directed by British fashion photographer David Sims, features Kravitz in a series of black-and-white shots where he is seen posing in a different silky button-ups and black trousers.

Kravitz takes over the campaign after Keanu Reeves, who acted as the face of Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2019 menswear campaign.

The new addition of Kravitz seems fitting with the musician’s daughter Zoe Kravitz starring in previous campaigns with the brand.

The fashionable father-daughter duo also sat front row at the Saint Laurent runway show at Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021.