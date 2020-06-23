Darren Criss On ‘Aladdin’, ‘Rushmore’, ‘Indiana Jones’ And More Movies That Changed His Life

Darren Criss is the latest guest on IMDb’s “Movies That Changed My Life” podcast, and he shares his thoughts on some of his favourite movie memories.

In addition to discussing his roles on “Glee” (and taking the cast to his “hood” to sample his favourite submarine sandwiches) and the recent Netflix miniseries “Hollywood”, Criss also discusses his new Quibi series “Royalties”.

“‘Royalties’ is a show that I’ve been sitting on for years and years and years,” he says of the show, about two songwriters trying to create hits for a pop star.

“I’m very careful with talking about projects that I’m working on, because you never want to say something and then run the risk of it not happening,” he explains.

Running down his most beloved films, Criss recalls being “absolutely taken” with Disney’s animated “Aladdin”, particularly Robin Williams’ tour-de-force performance as the Genie. He recalls seeing the film in a theatre and being struck by how Williams was able to provide “happiness to all these people who didn’t know each other.”

He also expressed his undying love for “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade,” explaining, “That movie, I think above all the Indiana Jones films in the franchise, has the most palpable fandom, I don’t know why.”

The podcast can be heard in its entirety below.