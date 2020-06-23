Tua Tagovailoa Tells Shania Twain To ‘Message Me,’ See Her Adorable Response

Tua Tagovailoa slips into Shania Twain’s tweets.

The football pro, 22, who was the Miami Dolphins’ top draft pick this year, revealed his celebrity crush during a rapid-fire Q&A with the team, even asking the country superstar, 54, to message him back.

After calling Twain’s music his “guilty pleasure”, Tagovailoa said, “Shania, if you watch this… from this moment on, please message me back!”

And the adorable video caught Twain’s eye, even prompting a response.

“Guilty pleasure?! You should be proud of your good taste Tua,” she wrote, adding a kiss emoji.

Guilty pleasure?! You should be proud of your good taste @Tua 😂😘 https://t.co/S2Md13T7KM — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) June 21, 2020

“You’re still the one’ Shania Twain,” Tagovailoa replied.