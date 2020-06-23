Zendaya Admits She Enjoyed Working On ‘Spider-Man’ After ‘Euphoria’ Because It’s Not ‘So Heavy’

Zendaya is continuing to prove herself as an actress with a lot of range.

The actress joined “Pose” actress MJ Rodriguez for Variety’s “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” series, where she discussed working on the “Spider-Man” films and her HBO series “Euphoria”.

“‘Spider-Man’ was one of the first movies that I did outside of Disney Channel,” she revealed, later explaining, “It’s very different from ‘Euphoria,’ where it’s close and you have more time. Whereas on something like ‘Spider-Man,’ it’s such a huge thing. And there’s so many secrets, and half of the script you can’t even read because there’s too many spoilers for, at the time, ‘Endgame’ and all these other things.”

“I have a lot of fun doing it,” Zendaya added. “I like being able to do comedy and things that aren’t so heavy.”

But it was “Spider-Man” that allowed her to bring something of her own to a role, “I didn’t have much to do in the first movie, but I was so just excited to be doing the movie at all. And I was lucky because they already kind of wanted to recreate the character and turn her into a new version of what I think maybe the original Mary Jane character represented, and just do it in our own way in this Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

She continued, “I kind of came into it and there was already on the page a smart, quick, sharp young girl who comes off a bit quirky or offbeat.”

Zendaya and her “Euphoria” castmates began filming season two of the hit HBO series in March, just before the new coronavirus outbreak. No word on when filming will resume.

Read more from Zendaya and Rodriguez here.