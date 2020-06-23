Charlize Theron Rips Into Steven Seagal: ‘He’s Overweight And Can Barely Fight’

Charlize Theron isn’t holding back her thoughts on Steven Seagal.

The actress joined Howard Stern for a virtual interview for “The Howard Stern Show”, where she slammed the action movie star, 68, explaining that she has “no problem talking s**t about” him.

While discussing her approach to doing her own stunts in action flicks, Theron explained, “At night I’ll go online to watch fighters or watch people fight and you always come across that odd Seagal video of him ‘fighting’ in Japan, but he really isn’t.”

She added, “He’s just incredibly overweight and pushing people.”

“He’s overweight and can barely fight… look it up, it’s ridiculous,” she continued. “He’s shoving people by the face, it’s a whole setup.”

But the reason Theron has “no problem talking sh*t about” is “because he’s not very nice to women… so, f**k you!”

Seagal has been accused multiple times of sexual assault, in 2018 the District Attorney declined to press charges after two women came forward because the statute of limitations had expired. Jenny McCarthy, Portia de Rossi and Julianna Margulies have also shared stories of their own experiences with Seagal.