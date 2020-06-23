Sherri Shepherd Wasn’t Asked Back On ‘Friends’ After Gentle Joke About Show’s Lack Of Diversity

“Friends” remains one of television’s all-time most beloved sitcoms, yet viewed through the lens of history it’s easy to criticize a show about six white pals for its tone-deaf lack of diversity.

One of the few guest stars of colour to appear on the show was Sherri Shepherd, who played a tour guide in the museum where Ross (David Schwimmer) works. While having lunch with Joey (Matt LeBlanc), she utters one of the show’s most-remembered lines when she yells, “I shared my pudding with you, man!”

As funny as Shepherd was in the episode, that remains her sole appearance on the show, and she has a theory that a postcard she sent to “Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman, joking about the show’s lack of diversity, may have had something to do with it.

Jawn Murray, pop culture commentator and friend of Shepherd, shared her story — with her permission, he added — during an interview with ABC News.

“[Sherri] was one of the few black faces that was on ‘Friends’. Her, Aisha Tyler and Gabrielle Union,” said Murray.

“Sherri was on ‘Friends’ at a time that you sent out postcards to let people know, ‘Hey, I’m going to be on TV,'” he added.

Shepherd apparently sent out several postcards announcing she’d be appearing on the show, reading “‘Friends’ get a little colour.”

“Well, [Shepherd] also sent that postcard to Marta,” Murray added. “And she got the postcard and she was never asked back on the show.”

In an interview last year with Yahoo Entertainment, Shepherd also joked about the show’s diversity problem. “There weren’t many black people on ‘Friends’,” she recalled. “I remember I was doing my scenes and the security guard was like, ‘Girl!'”

Even though she only made the one appearance, Shepherd made an impression on the show’s fans. “People ask me to repeat those lines when I’m shopping for toilet paper,” she said. “I’m always meeting new fans who love my lines and recognize me from ‘Friends’. It’s amazing.”