Report: Joe Exotic Released From Isolation, Moved To Prison Medical Facility

The Tiger King is has something to roar about.

On Tuesday, Joe Exotic’s Instagram account shared the news that the “Tiger King” documentary subject has been released from isolation in the SHU (Segregated Housing Unit) and returned to the prison’s general population after being in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“BREAKING: Joe Exotic has been moved out of the SHU (isolation)!! He now has a room with a hospital bed and a WINDOW!” his reps posted on Instagram.

Exotic’s (a.k.a. Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage) release from isolation comes weeks after TMZ obtained a letter he wrote from prison, complaining about life in solitary confinement.

“My soul is dead, I struggle every day to hold on to what little hope I can find,” Exotic wrote. “They keep me locked down 24/7 with no phone, email, or commissary, and you will never understand the mental abuse this does to a person.”

He added: “I’ll be dead in two-to-three months. It’s like I have been sentenced to death row. They stopped all of my medication except one. This place is hell on earth.”