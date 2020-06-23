Comedian Jeff Ross Denies Woman’s Claims Of Sexual Relationship When She Was 15: ‘Absolutely Not True’

Comedian Jeff Ross is getting uncharacteristically serious to deny the claims of a woman claiming she had a sexual relationship with the insult comic when she was just 15 years old.

Ross, best known for serving as “Roastmaster General” on Comedy Central’s celebrity roasts, is responding to the claims of a woman who is accusing him of luring her into sex when she was 15 and he was 33, sharing her allegations on Facebook.

Ross took to Twitter on Tuesday to refute the claims in a lengthy statement, admitting he hasn’t responded until now “because I believe this is a mental health issue.”

However, he continues, “But let me be clear, these disgusting allegations asserted against me are absolutely not true. I have never engaged in any sexual relationship with a minor.”

According to Ross, the allegations are not new.

“The story is old news. It has been investigated numerous times and thoroughly reviewed and never published. The witnesses and evidence do not support these despicable allegations,” he writes, adding that the accuser and her husband “have been harassing me for years.”

At this point, Ross says the next step will be through his lawyer.

“I intend to take legal action based on these untrue, horrific allegations because no one, no matter how sick they are, should be allowed to continue to try and benefit from false stories while attempting to destroy others,” he states.

“The dangerous environment currently being exposed at the comedy clubs is real,” he writes, concluding: “Although this accusation is false, I want there to be no doubt of my commitment to victims of sexual assault.”