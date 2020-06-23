12-Year-Old Singer Charms ‘AGT’ Judges With Performance Of Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’

Annie Jones hails from Australia, and the 12-year-old singer took to the stage of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday night’s episode.

The youngster, who said she’d been singing since age 7, auditioned with a cover of “Dance Monkey” by Aussie busker-turned-pop star Tones and I.

At first, Jones seemed to transform the peppy pop hit into an anthem-like ballad, but soon shifted into a another gear when the driving beat was added in.

During the song, Jones demonstrated some fancy dance moves and ended by hitting an impressive high note.

Viewers will find out how the judges responded when “America’s Got Talent” airs on Tuesday, June 23.