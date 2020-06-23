Adam Carolla Defends Jimmy Kimmel, Says Impressions Of Karl Malone And Oprah ‘Is Not Blackface’

Following Jimmy Kimmel’s apology for darkening his face to impersonate such African-America celebrities as Oprah Winfrey and NBA star Karl Malone, his longtime friend Adam Carolla is coming to his defence.

In a sneak peek at the next episode of his podcast, which comes out on Wednesday, Carolla defended the character of his former “Man Show” co-host.

“Jimmy Kimmel is in my top three all time of decent people I’ve met in my life. He’s the most decent person you’ve ever met. He’s the most generous person you’ve ever met. He is amongst the best people I’ve ever met, and if everyone was like Jimmy Kimmel than we’d be living in a f**king utopia,” he said.

Carolla also explained what he sees as a distinction between Blackface and doing an impersonation of a celebrity that happens to be Black.

“Blackface is something,” Carolla added. “Doing Karl Malone is something else. Or doing Oprah is something else… or Jimmy Fallon doing Chris Rock. That is not Blackface.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Kimmel addressed his past impressions incorporating Blackface, admitting he now finds it “embarrassing.”

“There is nothing more important to me than your respect,” Kimmel said, “and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke.”