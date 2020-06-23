‘AGT’ Judges Dazzled By Singer Shaquira McGrath’s Cover Of A Raucous Country Hit

Singer Shaquira McGrath knows her way around a country song.

The resident of Kennesaw, Georgia made that loud and clear on Tuesday night’s edition of “America’s Got Talent” when she took to the stage to perform a gutsy cover of Gretchen Wilson’s 2004 hit “Redneck Woman”.

The judges were as impressed as the audience, which rose to its collective feet during the performance, giving McGrath a standing ovation when she concluded.

McGrath became emotional as she stood onstage as her dreams were coming true before her eyes.

“It’s one of those things like you wish, this is what you hope for, this is what you dream about. Yeah, I sing in my bathroom in the dark, but in my mind this is what I’m picturing,” she said, gesturing to the audience, with their enthusiastic applause bringing tears to her eyes.

“You’ve got a genuinely great, great voice,” Simon Cowell told her. “I think honestly, Shaquira, this is just the beginning for you. I think there’s so much more… I loved that audition, it was great.”

After fellow judges Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara weighed in, the crowd continued to shower the singer with applause. “I think you’ve got about three-and-a-half-thousand yeses there, Shaquira,” added Cowell, as he and the other judges gave her a standing ovation.