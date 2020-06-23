Britney Spears Hilariously Tells Beau Sam Asghari To ‘Be Quiet’ When He Interrupts Her LGBTQ Pride Message

Britney Spears has a Pride-filled message for her LGBTQ fans — or she did, until boyfriend Sam Asghari’s interruption led to a hilarious outburst.

On Tuesday, the “Toxic” singer posted a video message on Instagram in celebration of Pride Month.

“To all my friends in the LGBTQ community: Happy Pride Month,” she says in the video.

“You guys bring so much hard passion and articulate everything you do. Because of you, I’ve had the best nights of my life,” she said, adding, “I love you so much it hurts.”

At that moment, Asghari can be heard saying something loudly in the background, causing Spears to have a faux flip-out.

“Baby, be quiet!” she yelled.