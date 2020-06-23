Rocker Jesse Kramer Puts A Soulful, Sultry Spin On Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition

Nashville’s Jesse Kramer hit the “America’s Got Talent” stage on Tuesday, bringing along an electric guitar and a whole lot of soul.

After guest judge Eric Stonestreet tells him “the stage is yours,” Kramer took the opportunity to unleash a smoky, sultry cover of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.”

The song wasn’t quite recognizable at first, but once the audience clued in they were all-in.

Wrapping his growling, gravelly voice around Gaga’s lyrics, Kramer took the song in some rocking new directions that perhaps even Gaga herself never conceived.

Check out the amazing performance above.