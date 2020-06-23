A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Pete Davidson’s New Feature ‘The King Of Staten Island’

Judd Apatow has been the guiding force behind the big-screen success of numerous comedy stars, ranging from Seth Rogen to Amy Schumer to Steve Carell to Kristin Wiig and more.

In his latest film, Apatow directs “The King of Staten Island”, a quasi-autobiographical comedy starring “SNL” stalwart Pete Davidson, focusing on the comedian’s real-life life tragedy of losing his firefighter father during 9/11, and several behind-the-scenes featurettes about the making of the film dropped on Tuesday.

“Scott (Davidson) has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach,” notes the synopsis for the new movie.

“As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with the guys — Oscar (Ricky Velez, ‘Master of None’), Igor (Moises Arias, ‘Five Feet Apart’) and Richie (Lou Wilson, TV’s ‘The Guest Book’) — and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey (Bel Powley, Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’). But when his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter named Ray (Bill Burr, Netflix’s ‘F Is for Family’), it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps toward moving forward in life.”

The film also stars Steve Buscemi as Papa, a veteran firefighter who takes Scott under his wing, and Pamela Adlon (FX’s “Better Things”) as Ray’s ex-wife, Gina.

“The King of Staten Island” is available to view on demand.