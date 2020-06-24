Sofia Vergara Trips And Falls Into The ‘AGT’ Audience After Running Away From Rapper’s Shocking Performance

Chef Boy Bonez’s “America’s Got Talent” performance was definitely unique… and Sofia Vergara was not a fan.

The contestant told his inspirational story about doing rap battles as a teen, but he forgot to mention in the opening clip that he could make his eyes literally bulge out of his head.

Vergara was so shocked she got up from her chair before tripping and falling into the audience at one point after pressing her X.

Unfortunately for her, the other judges, minus Eric Stonestreet, enjoyed the performance.

Vergara said, “I’ve never seen anything more horrible! You’re going to hurt yourself. How was I the only one that gave you an X?”

Simon Cowell then said, “I think there’s a market for this. I always say this, without acts like you we don’t exist.”

Guest judge Stonestreet also wasn’t sure about the whole thing, but after Howie Mandel gave Chef Boy Bonez a yes like Cowell, it was up to the “Modern Family” star to make the final decision.

See whether Bonez made it through to the next round in the clip above.