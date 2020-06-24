73-Year-Old Bodybuilder Dr. Josefina Monasterio Amazes With Her Incredible Physique On ‘AGT’

Dr. Josefina Monasterio is “73-years-young” and fit as a fiddle.

On Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent”, the Venezuela-born bodybuilder took the stage and before even performing had the judges and audiences in shock with her muscular physique.

When Sofia Vergara asked when she got into working out, Monasterio revealed, “I started bodybuilding at 59-years-old.”

Taking a walk through the audience and down to the judges, the bodybuilder repeated her catchphrase, “Pow!” while showing off her incredible body.

She was then joined by Terry Crews and the two took turns putting their muscles on display to the delight of the audience.