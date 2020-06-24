‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Responds To J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Remarks

Jonathan Van Ness has some strong words for J.K. Rowling.

On Tuesday, the “Queer Eye” star appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” with the rest of the Fab 5 and was asked about the Harry Potter author’s recent anti-trans comments.

RELATED: Warner Bros. Issues Statement Addressing J.K. Rowling Controversy Over Transgender Comments

“You spoke out about J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans comments earlier this month. Can you speak to why her comments were so damaging and what people can do to help Black trans people?” asked a viewer.

“J. K. Rowling has come out many times on the side of oppressing a trans person; siding with the idea of oppressing trans folk, and basically just questioning the validity of trans people’s gender identities,” Van Ness said. “Her fears around the idea of gender are rooted in white supremacy, and they have been for a really long time. Because her feminism is not intersectional, meaning that if you’re a trans woman, she does not believe that you deserve the same rights and protections that a cisgender woman does.”

The stylist continued, “So, she’s really hung up on the biology and really hung up on the binary of biology, which also really omits people who are intersex. The biology of sex is not binary, there are intersex folks. So, I think really in the meantime — because the Black Lives Matter movement is so important — but also Black trans people are extra targeted and extra marginalized. And to take this time, on a platform like J. K Rowling’s, to spread this kind of transphobic vitriol and sew this kind of discord, I just think it’s so disappointing.”

RELATED: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Eddie Redmayne, Rupert Grint & More Put J.K. Rowling On Blast After Tweet About Trans People

As for how viewers can help Black trans people, Van Ness said, “I think in the meantime, it’s about donating to The Okra Project, donating to the organizations that are doing the work on the ground to help people that really need it. It’s just disheartening to talk about J. K. Rowling when we’ve lost three Black trans lives in the last two weeks.”