Luke Combs Debuts Unreleased New Song ‘Cold As You’

By Katie Colley.

Luke Combs is continuing to give fans new music while in quarantine.

The country star just debuted “Cold As You” during a livestream on Tuesday night, after originally teasing it during his Opry performance a few weeks ago.

The new track is a classic country heartbreaker, with lyrics including: “This broke heart fool on an old barstool / Drinking beer almost as cold as you.”

Combs recently released the timely “Six Feet Apart”, written from self-isolation about enduring the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I miss my mom, I miss my dad, miss the road, I miss my band, giving hugs and shaking hands,” Combs sings in the chorus.

Listen to “Cold As You” above.

