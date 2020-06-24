Luke Combs Debuts Unreleased New Song ‘Cold As You’

Luke Combs is continuing to give fans new music while in quarantine.

The country star just debuted “Cold As You” during a livestream on Tuesday night, after originally teasing it during his Opry performance a few weeks ago.

The new track is a classic country heartbreaker, with lyrics including: “This broke heart fool on an old barstool / Drinking beer almost as cold as you.”

Combs recently released the timely “Six Feet Apart”, written from self-isolation about enduring the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I miss my mom, I miss my dad, miss the road, I miss my band, giving hugs and shaking hands,” Combs sings in the chorus.

Listen to “Cold As You” above.