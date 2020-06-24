Dennis Quaid Marries Laura Savoie In Secret Elopement Ceremony During Quarantine

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie didn’t let the pandemic stop them from tying the knot.

The couple reveals they eloped during a private ceremony on June 2 at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara, Calif., according to People.

“It was beautiful,” Quaid, 66, says of the nuptials.

RELATED: Dennis Quaid Gets Roasted Online After He Praises Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response

The actor and University of Texas Ph.D. student originally planned on getting married in Hawaii in April with a second reception for friends and family in Nashville. After COVID-19 nixed travel and plans for a large celebration, the two exchanged vows with only their pastor as a witness.

“Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride,” Quaid says.

Exchanging traditional vows and Bulgari rings, the bride wore a stunning backless Chosen By One Day gown while the groom opted for a light grey Hugo Boss suit. The couple met during a business trip in May 2019, becoming engaged in October of 2019, with the actor previously telling People it was “love at first sight”. It is Quaid’s fourth marriage and the first for Savoie.

“Love just has a way of surprising you,” Quaid says.