Stevie Wonder Talks Black Lives Matter In A Candid Twitter Post: ‘To Those Who Care, Move More Than Your Mouth’

Beloved singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder has shared his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement via social media.

In a lengthy, candid video posted to his official Twitter account, the 25-time Grammy Award-winner began by acknowledging Juneteenth. “How did it feel to celebrate freedom that we’re still fighting for? It felt, and feels, too familiar,” says Wonder.

The 70-year-old then noted that it took 18 years for Martin Luther King Jr. Day to be recognized as a national holiday. “It was a fight I was not willing to lose,” asserts Wonder, who played an integral role in making sure it came to pass in 1983. “It was a fight that many of you joined, and I thank you. But here we are again, and again, and again and again.”

After quoting lyrics from his song “Visions”, Wonder asks: “When will the day come when we let hate go?”

The Universe is Watching Us.

Stevie Wonder @ 2 am. pic.twitter.com/Fmf0kjId4V — Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) June 23, 2020

“If life can have an ending, all things can have an ending. Systemic racism can have an ending. Police brutality can have an ending. Economic repression of black and brown people can have an ending,” he continues.

“A movement without action is a movement standing still. To those who say they care, move more than your mouth. Move your feet to the polls and use your hands to vote. The future is in your hands. We have the power to vote, and we can make a change.”

Wonder also took aim at President Donald Trump. “I hear voices on the left, I hear voices on the right. I’ve been following everything that’s being said. But what I have not heard is a unanimous commitment to atone for the sins of this country,” he explains.

“I’ve heard the person in the highest place of this nation say there are fine people on both sides. That sounds noncommittal to me. ‘I have a great relationship with the Blacks.’ Peaceful protesters called ‘thugs.’ Immigrants called ‘rapists.’ And from the very place that civilization began — Africa — I’ve heard this Commander in Chief call it a s-*-*-t-hole. Wow. One day, you will show that you’re sorry. Because action speaks louder than words.”

“Black lives do matter,” Wonder concludes. “And this is not another digital, viral, trend, moment or hashtag.”

“It is our lives, literally. Yes, all lives do matter. But they only matter when Black lives matter, too. You know it’s a sad day when I can see better than your 2020 vision. The universe is watching us…. I’m talking about you, I’m talking about me, I’m talking about every single body.”