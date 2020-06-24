Roch Voisine Is Trending And People Are Pleasantly Surprised

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Roch Voisine. Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images
Canadians were pleasantly surprised to find Roch Voisine trending on Tuesday.

The “Deliver Me” singer was one of many artists to perform at Quebec’s National Day show at the Cogeco Amphitheatre in Trois-Rivières. Voisine teamed up with Gregory Charles and Luce Dufault, as well as dozens of at-home singers, for a cover of “Bobépine”.

The Internet popped for Voisine, 57. Some were swooning over his daddy vibes; meanwhile, others were relieved to see he was trending for his performance and not for some untimely 2020 death.

See more reactions to Voisine’s performance below.

