Roch Voisine Is Trending And People Are Pleasantly Surprised

Canadians were pleasantly surprised to find Roch Voisine trending on Tuesday.

The “Deliver Me” singer was one of many artists to perform at Quebec’s National Day show at the Cogeco Amphitheatre in Trois-Rivières. Voisine teamed up with Gregory Charles and Luce Dufault, as well as dozens of at-home singers, for a cover of “Bobépine”.

Roch Voisine is a Stern Brunch Daddy now, I don’t make the rules. (Niche Canadian Romancelandia references ftw) pic.twitter.com/bxNxcPOLSz — Zoe York (@ZoeYorkWrites) June 24, 2020

The Internet popped for Voisine, 57. Some were swooning over his daddy vibes; meanwhile, others were relieved to see he was trending for his performance and not for some untimely 2020 death.

Whew… Roch Voisine is trending in Canada, and I'm so happy that it's not because he has died… Apparently he just stole the show at #FeteNational in Quebec.

Here's "Hélène", during his peak heart throb days in 1995 https://t.co/v6CbZStboQ — Carolyn Thomas (@HeartSisters) June 24, 2020

See more reactions to Voisine’s performance below.

In case you're not in the #Quebec loop, Roch Voisine was part of the #FeteNationale celebrations and his impact was… beyond any nostalgia the audience may have been feeling…. I feel like this is a quebecois smize? pic.twitter.com/Qan8tdOc7D — curlybecs (@curlybecs) June 24, 2020

2020 throwing some curve balls. Roch Voisine trending. A happy little distraction to an otherwise bleak week. — Kelly 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@CdnKAS) June 24, 2020

I turned on Twitter and Roch Voisine is trending and I cannot describe the feeling of relief in finding out its because he just played Fete Nationale. — Walton Diva (@CoraBGodsey) June 24, 2020