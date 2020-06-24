Kelly Clarkson Tackles TLC’s ‘Unpretty’

Kelly Clarkson has taken on TLC.

For her latest “Kellyoke”, the singer put her own spin on the 1999 chart-topping single “Unpretty”, with each of her band members singing and playing along from their own homes.

“You can’t look inside you / Find out who am I to / Be in the position that make me feel / So damn unpretty,” sings Clarkson in the catchy chorus.

The singer took fans back to the ’60s on Monday with a cover of the 1963 Ronettes track “Be My Baby” after previously performing an incredible version of Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind” in recognition of Juneteenth Friday.