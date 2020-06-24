Sammy Hagar Says He’s Willing To ‘Get Sick And Even Die’ In Order To Play Gigs Before Novel Coronavirus Vaccine

Sammy Hagar has said he would be “comfortable” enough to return to the stage before there’s a COVID-19 vaccine.

The former Van Halen frontman discussed the pandemic in a feature for Rolling Stone.

RELATED: Sammy Hagar & The Circle Perform Van Halen’s ‘Right Now’ At Home

“I’ll be comfortable playing a show before there’s a vaccine, if it’s declining and seems to be going away. I’m going to make a radical statement here. This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes,” he said.

Hagar continued, “We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that’s going to kill more people in the long run.”

RELATED: Like The Oscars, The 2021 BAFTA Awards Have Been Postponed Due To Coronavirus

“I would rather see everyone go back to work. If some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK. I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country,” the musician added. “That’s just the way that I feel about it. I’m not going to go around spreading the disease. But there may be a time where we have to sacrifice. I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man.”