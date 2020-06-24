African Contortionists The Bonebreakers Bend And Twist Their Way Into Judges’ Hearts On ‘AGT’

The Bonebreakers are a long way from Guinea.

On Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent”, the African contortionist quartet took the stage to demonstrate their amazing skills.

When Simon Cowell asked why they decided to come to “AGT”, one of the members explained, “We want to inspire the youth, and we want to share our experience to the whole world.”

In a routine set to “Taki Taki” by DJ Snake, the Bonebreakers performed shocking and incredible feats of flexibility.

“Whoa!” shouted Eric Stonestreet, while Cowell looked on wide-eyed in surprise.

“Amazing,” Howie Mandel told them after the performance. “There was an intensity and a passion before you even moved. We know that something great is about to happen.”

“My jaw was on this table,” Stonestreet added.