50 Cent On Teaching His 7-Year-Old Son About Black Lives Matter: ‘I Don’t Want To Over-Exert’

50 Cent is navigating the complicated waters of talking to his boy about Black Lives Matter.

The “Candy Shop” rapper recently caught up with Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. Asked about the Black Lives Matter as it pertains to his 7-year-old son, Sire, 50 Cent admitted he was uncertain about how to best handle the dialogue.

“I have to explain to him why the protests,” 50 Cent said. “They’re delicate. I always look at him and I don’t want to over-exert these things to him and jade his perspective at the same time.”

50 Cent also has an estranged son Marquise Jackson, 22.